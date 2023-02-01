Gerard Pique ladylove Clara Chia Marti seeking therapy after Shakira bombshell song

Gerard Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chia Marti was taken to a hospital after she suffered an anxiety attack because of all the trolling she’s subjected to since Shakira dropped the diss track.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, the 23-year-old PR student has been seeking therapy to control her anxiety issues which have been increased after the bombshell track.

Quoting El Periodico, the outlet revealed that Clara went to the Hospital Quironsalud, a private clinic located in Barcelona, to get psychological help as her mental health has been affected.

Ever since the Waka Waka singer released her song lashing out at the former Barcelona player and his new lover, constant criticism has “taken its toll on” Clara.

"They stop her on the street to ask her who she is, they sing the song to her, everyone recognizes her, and as she is quite a shy girl,” Spanish journalist Lorena Vazquez said.

Another journalist Saul Ortiz revealed that Clara’s state of mind is “not good” after the Colombian singer’s Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 was released as per The Sun.

"She has been at her parents' house for about eight days, working from home," said Ortiz. "She has needed a shelter because her mood is not good.”

“It is not easy to be a girl of 23 and to be on the lips of Spain and the whole world,” the journalist added. "It has taken its toll on her and she needed one more step."

"There has been a permanent guard and he has not been seen to leave. She has needed assistance at other more special levels, from experts.”