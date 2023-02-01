Queen Elizabeth’s childhood best friend dies, senior royals to attend funeral

file footage

Months after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth, a childhood best friend and longtime companion of hers, Lady Rupert Nevill, has passed away at age 97, reported The Daily Mail.



Lady Nevill, lovingly called Micky by her closest friends and family, was friends with the late Queen Elizabeth since first meeting her as a child in a Girls Guides troop on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, and died on January 25.

Micky’s heartbreaking death comes five months after the monarch died on September 8, 2022. Her funeral is scheduled for February 8, and many senior members of the royal family are expected to attend.

According to reports, Micky and the late Queen shared an immensely close bond, with the monarch even trusting her enough to sneak out in public with her.

As per an article from the 1970s, “The Queen relishes seeing whether out of royal context she can go unrecognised. She once queued at the ticket office ¬without being noticed.”

“Another night, when slow-¬moving crowds jammed the foyer, the manager recognised Micky Nevill and suddenly realised that, elbow-deep in the crush and enjoying it, was the Queen.”

Micky was born Anne Camilla Evelyn Wallop to the 9th Earl of Portsmouth, and in 1944 married Lord Ruper Nevill, treasurer and private secretary to the late Prince Philip.