New book claims Meghan wanted to become 'Beyonce of UK'

Author of a new book on the British family said Meghan Markle enjoyed the attention and liked stardom after she got married to Prince Harry.
Talking to Fox News, Valentine Low, the author of 'Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor', said, "The Duchess was "less interested in cutting ribbons, opening hospitals and doing all the frankly boring things that members of the royal family often have to do."
He said, "I think they felt she wanted the stardom, she wanted the adulation."
The author said, "Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers."
Valentine Low added, "Meghan Markle "thought she was going to be the Beyonce of the UK".
In one scene of Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, Meghan receives a text message from Beyonce.
The Duchess of Sussex then read out the message to Harry.
harry and Meghan gave around 40 hours of interviews since they relocated to the US
