Kate Middleton looks ethereal in green dress as she launches a new campaign

Kate Middleton put on a stylish display as she visited to Leeds to launch her new Shaping Us childhood campaign on Tuesday.



The Princess of Wales appeared spreading the colours of love with her beautiful smile as she teamed a green coat and cream dress with brown knee high boots.

The royal family honoured the Princess of Wales as they shared clips of Kate's on their official social media accounts, showing her pledging 'Shaping Us' early years campaign that has been described as her 'life's work' will provide the 'very best support'.

Kate was looking effortlessly elegant as she happily spoke with crowds of adoring royal fans who had waited to catch a glimpse of her.

She then visited the University of Leeds - where she attended a second-year lecture on the 'Psychological Approaches to Understanding and Supporting Children's Learning' module, which examines children's learning and development, including attachment theory.

