Ashton Kutcher says divorce from Demi Moore broke him

Ashton Kutcher discussed his relationship with Demi Moore and said that after they separated in 2011, he felt like a failure, according to People.



Ashton recalled the time when his relationship with Demi became public in 2003 and said that it changed his life. He also shared that divorce broke him and made him feel like a failure.

Ashton said, "Nothing makes you feel like a failure like a divorce. Divorce feels like a wholesale failure. You failed at marriage."

Addressing his relationship becoming public in 2003, Ashton said, "The moment that information broke, my life changed. It's stupid to complain about things that you're contributing to."

Ashton shared about his now-wife Mila Kunis, "The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew that she didn't need me. And she knew that I didn't need her."

Ashton and Demi got divorced in 2011 after eight years total together and six of marriage.