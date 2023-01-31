Rupert Grint talks about life after Harry Potter

Rupert Grint recently discussed his Harry Potter franchise co-stars and claimed that the ensemble is still adjusting to life after being a part of such a successful film series, according to Fox News.
Rupert said, "We're still trying to figure out what life looks like on the other side of this massive cultural thing."
Tom Felton, who played the bully Draco Malfoy, also revealed that the cast is in a WhatsApp group chat together and it is called "The Potterheads."
Rupert also said that he only rewatched the first film in the series, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone. Rupert said, "It was like watching a home movie. It was my childhood, after all. I didn’t go to school; I lost touch with a lot of old friends. I missed out on a lot of shared experiences."
Rupert Grint played the role of Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films.
