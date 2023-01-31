Ashley Judd on returning to trauma therapy amid media coverage of her mother’s death

Ashley Judd recently explained why she had to “reenroll” herself in trauma therapy after some news outlets published images of her mother’s demise and contents of a suicide note.



In a new interview with The Guardian, Ashley revealed that she was done with “Eye Movement Desensitising and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy. However, she had to go back to trauma centre to deal with media coverage of her mother Naomi Judd’s death.

“I re-enrolled myself … just to make sure that my healing was concretized and stout and was going to hold,” said the Double Jeopardy actress.

Following Naomi’s death, Ashley and her family had compelled the state law to reform their laws that gave “media outlets access to the information” which the family didn’t want it to appear in the public eye.

“The dark past, in God’s hands, becomes our greatest asset,” stated Ashley in reference to the legislative effort.

She added, “With it, we can avert misery and death for others.”

Ashley also hit out at all the media portals over their insensitive coverage about her mother’s death. The actress also urged them to adopt the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s guidelines on responsibly covering newsworthy suicides.

“Each workplace should be held to the highest standards of decency, professionalism, respect and humanity,” remarked Ashley.

She asserted, “When we know better, we do better, and the outlets that chose to publish in such a flagrantly depraved away were obviously … pandering to the crudest monetisation of salaciousness.”

For the unversed, country musician Naomi died by suicide at the age of 76 in April last year following a long battle with anxiety and depression.