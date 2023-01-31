Inside the walled garden at Althorp, Princess Diana’s family home

Karen, Countess Spencer, has been reviving the walled garden at Princess Diana’s family estate house Althorp House.

Offering a glimpse into the garden, Karen on Friday welcomed John Richardson – a housekeeper of the estate for more than 40 years.

Taking to Instagram, Charles posted an image of John to share: “He started here with my grandfather in 1963, the year before I was born.”

The housekeeper has “fascinating insights into how Althorp’s Walled Garden was in the ‘60s and before, and also how it will hopefully be again,” the caption added.

Meanwhile, in a few episodes of the series, Karen has pointed out the crucial parts of the garden.

“The fundamentals—a lot of the big infrastructure is very intact and in shape,” she said.

“The walls, the gates, the garden house—the backbone of the garden is still there for us to build on.”