Babil Khan shares pictures of dad Irrfan Khan's memorable belongings

Babil Khan has recently shared pictures of his late father Irrfan Khan's memorable items that he left behind.
He dropped three pictures on his Instagram. The first picture showed a perfume bottle that was used by Irrfan in film The Namesake. The second picture had a close up shot of the same perfume bottle.
Lastly, Babil shared a picture featuring his dad’s chair from the sets of Jurassic World.
While sharing these memorable belongings, he wrote: “Leaving for acting workshop in Mysore. Thought I’d share these things I found at mamma’s farmhouse. 1 and 2. A perfume specially compounded for Ashoke; baba’s character in ‘The Namesake’. 3. Actor’s chair for baba while shooting Jurassic World. Party over, back to work, see you guys soon.”
Babil has been actively sharing posts related to father Irrfan Khan after his demise. The Hindi Medium actor passed away in April 2020 after fighting his two-year long battle with cancer. He starred in film Angrezi Medium alongside Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal before he breathed his last.
Meanwhile, Babil Khan just stepped into the film world by making his acting debut in Netflix original film Qala that received a great response from the audience, reports PinkVilla.
