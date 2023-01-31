Prince Harry talks about wanting to 'drop out' and 'disappear' like Princess Diana

Prince Harry recalls plans to run away from his royal life ever since he was young.
The Duke of Sussex admits he wanted to do something ‘out of the box’ and ‘disappear’ like his mother, Princess Diana.
He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “Part of me really did want to do something totally outside the box, something that would make everyone in the family, in the country, sit up and say: What the—? Part of me wanted to drop out, disappear—as Mummy did. And other princes. Wasn’t there one in India, a long time ago, a bloke who just walked out of the palace and sat under a lovely banyan tree? We’d read about him at school. Or, we were supposed to.”
Prince Harry earlier revealed that he did not believe that his mother had died after all. In his book, Harry shares that he conjectured his mum is hiding for her safety.
