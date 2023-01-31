Priyanka Chopra poses with Malti Marie to honour Jonas Brothers

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are introducing baby Malti Marie to their fans.

The couple took their little munchkin to California alongside the Jonas Family to attend the Jonas Brothers Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.

This comes after a year of Chopra's announcement of welcoming a baby girl via surrogate.

Take a look at the pictures from the event:







