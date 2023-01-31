Prince Harry 'wants to win' in confrontation with his family, won't say 'sorry'

A royal biographer has shared her opinion on the reports of negotiations between Prince Harry and his father King Charles III ahead of the coronation, saying it won't be fruitful.



Reacting to the reports that the monarch has sought the help of the Archbishop of Canterbury to act as a go-between for the royal family and the Duke, Angela Levin said she did not believe negotiations between Harry and the Firm ahead of the coronation would be fruitful as Meghan Markle's hubby now had a "knack" for dealing with the palace.

She has claimed the Duke of Sussex "wants to win" in any confrontation with his family.

Levin went on saying: "[Negotiating] to give him good seats right at the front, I think that's terrible. He doesn't deserve it."

She added: "The important thing is that Harry can't negotiate, he doesn't want to give. He's not somebody who will say: 'Look, I'm sorry, let's work together on this."

"He now feels more confident that he's got the knack for actually dealing with the Royal Family and he wants to win. I think he won't say yes or no right up to the last minute," Levin told Talk TV's Julia Hartley-Brewer.