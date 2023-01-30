Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo become parents for the third time

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have finally welcomed their third child.
On Monday, January 30, sources confirmed the Maroon 5 frontman and former Victoria's Secret model have become parents of three.
As per People, the couple, who is already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not delved into any details regarding their third baby.
Speaking previously with Entertainment Tonight, Behati, 34, said, "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it."
Hilary Duff and Ashely Tisdale joined by their husbands and daughters on a stroll
Jyotika is grateful for working experience with Rajkummar Rao
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot after eight months of engagement in Miami
Stephanie Seymour details what keeps her and her family going after losing 24-year-old son Harry Brant
Drake's former bodyguard Van Wyck could not stop gushing about the singers work ethics in his appearance on 'Money...
Kareena Kapoor Khan will play a role similar to Kate Winslet's character in the 'Mare of Easttown'