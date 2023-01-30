Prince Harry ‘taking revenge with new 24-page document that ‘says it all’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newly released 24-page document reportedly feels like an announcement of incoming revenge.



This claim has been issued by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, in his most recent podcast appearance for the RNZ's Nights with Karyn Hay podcast.

Mr Fitzwilliams started by saying, “So you wonder, launching a memoir was always, I thought, a bad idea.”

“Even the Duke of Windsor, 15 years after the abdication, he published the King's Story, but this was a completely different era and the book, although it caused some controversy, was nothing like this... these are direct, fierce, vengeful attacks on the Royal Family.”

This accusation has come in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 24-page report regarding Archewell, founded in 2020.

It highlighted their work during 2022 and cites, 12.66 million COVID-19 vaccines which were produced in partnership with Global Citizen.

Not to mention, over 50,000 meals which were delivered to those in need, via the World Central Kitchen during the same time frame.

In reference to this Mr Fitzwilliams believes, “He seems to want revenge.”

“Also, the word 'spare', overshadowed by his brother, the heir and the spare, was always bitter, but I don't think anyone thought the book could be quite as vengeful and angry as it is.”