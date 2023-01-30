King Charles faces ‘ticking time bomb’ a.k.a Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have started to transform into a ticking time bomb’ that’s ‘simply waiting for King Charles.



This admission has been made by royal biographer Angela Levin, in one of his pieces for News.com.au.

She believes King Charles’ coronation plans will for sure “be thrown into chaos” with the Sussexes taking center stage even before the event begins.

The op-ed reads, “One of the big unknowns in all of this is what the hell is going to happen with the King’s Coronation. It has been widely reported that the Duke and Duchess, despite their pariah status, will be invited to the big day but whether they will attend is the multimillion-dollar question.”

“If they did jet in, could or would the Sussexes be given entrée into the royal inner sanctum given that photos taken inside Buckingham Palace (without Queen Elizabeth’s permission, according to the Telegraph) ended up splashed across screens for Netflix subscribers?”

“What both this and the Andrew situation reveal is that Charles has no real idea how to handle these ticking time bombs.”

She also pointed out, “As the Palace gets ready for this once-in-a-lifetime moment, the pressure is mounting for someone to try and find solutions, and fast.”