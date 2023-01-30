Meghan Markle ‘lives to stir the pot’ and is ‘planning something’

File Footage

Royal experts worry Meghan Markle is lying low only to release something ‘just as toxic’ and of her very own while Prince Harry basks in the limelight.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield issued this claim during her interview with Talk TV host Cristo Foufas.

She started the chat by pointing towards a prior report by the Daily Mail which states “Meghan is not in hiding. This is a PR strategy. Meghan is allowing Harry to brand himself separately from her.”



However, in the eyes of Ms Schofield, Meghan Markle is rather ‘cooking up’ something of her own.

She belevies, “[Meghan’s] got something else in the works but this is an intentional PR strategy for Harry to elevate himself and become his own character.”

“I don't think Meghan is in hiding, I think she's prepping for something else. I think that she loves stirring the pot and that is exactly what all this has done.”