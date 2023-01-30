Prince Harry ‘attacks’ so fans see ‘what he already does’: ‘King Charles dysfunctional’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for attempting to convince the entire world that King Charles is ‘dysfunctional’.



This claim has been made by Stephen Glover, in his brand-new piece for the Daily Mail.

Mr Glover believes, “He has depicted almost the entire Royal Family as dysfunctional because, in his preposterous view, it is somehow controlled by the media, and collaborated in unspecified ways in a campaign to drive Meghan from our shores.”



“These are ludicrous allegations which instantly crumble when they are examined, but their certain effect, and probable intention, is to undermine the monarchy in the minds of suggestible people.”