King Charles spotted with disgraced royal aide accused of racist remarks

King Charles was spotted with Lady Susan Hussey, the disgraced royal aide who was accused of making racist comments late last year, over the weekend.

As per Express UK, Lady Susan Hussey was seen attending a church service at the St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham with King Charles and the Princess Royal, Anne, with all three reportedly in good spirits.

Lady Hussey, the godmother to King Charles’ eldest son, Prince William of Wales, was seen wearing a dark-coloured coat with a white rose in her hand as she smiled alongside her royal company.

The sighting came just months after Lady Hussey was forced to step down as Lady of the Household in late November, 2022, after she asked Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, where she was ‘really’ from during an event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla at the Buckingham Palace.

After Fulani shared her discomfort at Lady Hussey’s remarks, the former close aide of the late Queen Elizabeth apologised and stepped down from her role.

The two were later invited back to Buckingham Palace to sit down and work out the differences, with a statement released at the time saying: “At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani.”

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area. Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended,” the statement also said.