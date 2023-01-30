Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino': Sara Ali Khan shares theatrical release date

'Metro In Dino' features Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Kapoor in lead roles

Film Life in Metro's sequel Metro In Dino is all set to hit theatres on December 8, 2023.

Sara revealed the release date by sharing a picture collage of the entire star cast. She wrote: “Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in #MetroInDino. In cinemas 8th December 2023.”

The picture collage Khan shared featured Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Anupam Kher apart from Khan and Kapoor.

Backed by T-series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro In Dino is a sequel to the old 2007 film Life in Metro that starred Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Dharmendra, and Irrfan Khan.



The new part of the film will have a story focusing on the modern-day scenario of the bittersweet relationships. The music of the film will be given by Pritam that will complement the entire film and enhance the understanding of the viewers.

While talking about the film, Basu said: ““Metro…In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me, reports News18.”