Abigail Breslin marries long-time beau Ira Kunyansky: ‘Ya girl got married y’all’

Abigail Breslin announced that she has officially tied the knot.

The actress, 26, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday night, January 29th, 2023, that she wed her long-time love Ira Kunyansky.

Sharing an image of her engagement ring along with a wedding band, the Little Miss Sunshine actress captioned her post, “Ya girl got married y’all.”

Breslin did not give anymore details of the nuptials.

Meanwhile, her beau, Kunyansky shared an image on his respective Instagram page of himself and his bride from their nuptials.

“Love my other second half [heart emoji] @abbienormal9,” he captioned the shot.



The pair got engaged back in February 2022, as the actress announced it in her Instagram post at the time. She shared a close-up photo of her ring and in the caption, Breslin wrote, "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."



In the comment section of Breslin's engagement announcement, Elle Fanning wrote, "Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!," while her actor brother Spencer Breslin said, "Congrats! Abs and ira!!!"

Kunyansky, meanwhile, wrote on his page, sharing more happy photos from the proposal, "She said YES!"

The Oscar-nominated actress and Kunyansky have been together since at least 2017, when Breslin began sharing photos of him on her Instagram, including loving posts calling him the nickname "babekin," via People Magazine.