Harry and Meghan urged not to attend King Charles coronation

The Apprentice star Karren Brady has urged Prince Harry not to attend the coronation of King Charles.

She said the coronation should be a “happy occasion”, claiming this won’t be achieved if the Duke of Sussex makes an appearance

She said the Duke of Sussex should not attend the event after airing his grievances about the Royal Family in both his book, Spare, and throughout his and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries.

According to express.co.uk, Karren shared her thoughts she found out the majority of Brits agree Prince Harry should be invited to the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey, despite the current Royal feud.

She argued that if Harry and Meghan don’t opt to “stay at home” in California, the Coronation will be filled with “awkward faces and sour grapes”.

Writing in The Sun, she said, “A new survey found that 60 per cent believe the Duke of Sussex should be offered a place at the ceremony."

Meanwhile, the British media reported that King Charles has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal between his sons to attend his coronation that would take place in May.