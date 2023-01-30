Prince Harry had conversation with 'nanny' about 'turning a man'

Prince Harry is opening up the memory to hunting his first animal.

The Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how he was praised by his nanny after killing a rabbit.

He began: “The first time I killed anything, Tiggy said: Well done, darling! She dipped her long, slender fingers into the rabbit’s body, under the flap of smashed fur, scooped out a dollop of blood and smeared it tenderly across my forehead, down my cheeks and nose.”

He recalls: “Now, she said, in her throaty voice, you are blooded. Blooding—a tradition from the ages. A show of respect for the slain, an act of communion by the slayer. Also, a way to mark the crossing from boyhood into…not manhood. No, not that. But something close. And so, notwithstanding my hairless torso and chirpy voice, I considered myself, post-blooding, to be a full-fledged stalker.”

Prince Harry’s memoir is now out on shelves.