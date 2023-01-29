Harrison Ford hailed his 'Indiana Jones' co-star Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Nod: 'I am so happy for him'

Harrison Ford was all praise for his Indiana Jones co-star Ke Huy Quan after his Oscar nomination was announced on Tuesday, January 24.
On the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shrinking, Harrison Ford gave an interview with Entertainment Tonight and was asked about his Indiana Jones co-star's latest Oscar nod.
"I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy," the Star Wars actor told the outlet.
"He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is, I'm glad. I'm very happy for him," Ford, 80, further added.
Ford and Quan last starred together in the second film of the Indiana Jones franchise. The duo had their reunion when shared their picture on Instagram during Disney's D23 Expo in September 2022, cited from People.
Ford was also asked by the outlet of an on-screen reunion with Quan, 51, he replied, "That'd be great."
