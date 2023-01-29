Farah Khan makes mean remark on Karan Johar’s fashion sense

Farah Khan and Karan Johar have a love-hate relationship among themselves. Recently, Farah made a mean remark on Karan’s choice of clothing. She said he dresses up like the background dancers in the songs choreographed by her.
Farah was present at a launch party in Dubai a few days ago and she was asked how Karan would react to the dress she was wearing at the moment, to which she said he would be shocked if he witnesses her wearing a Manish Malhotra dress.
She was also asked what her worst red carpet nightmare was, she said, "My worst red carpet nightmare is seeing Karan on the red carpet looking like a chandelier. I am always very comfortable, I wear what is comfy. He is always dressed like my background dancer."
A former soldier claimed that Prince Harry once set off alarm at St James’s Palace
Michael B. Jordan broke up with Lori Harvey after a year of dating
Jerry Blavat died at the age of 82
Former Olympic hurdler and Wales wing Nigel Walker has taken over as caretaker CEO, warning of an "existential crisis"...
HBO nodded for the second season of 'The Last of Us'
Netflix’s ‘Lockwood & Co.’ is a British detective thriller television series developed by Joe Cornish based on...