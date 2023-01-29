Prince Harry now the ‘butt of every joke’ in the US

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a dire warning as US media outlets resort to treating Prince Harry like the ‘butt of a joke’.



Royal expert Victoria Arbiter made this admission during the course of her interview with TalkTV.

Arbiter claimed, “I think the media has definitely taken a shift in recent weeks in terms of their coverage of Harry and Meghan.”

“Following the Oprah interview, there was a huge amount of sympathy. They made some very startling allegations, particularly concerning race accusations related to the media.”

“I think there was a huge amount of sympathy here for everything that they went through but I think having heard the story so many times, the media started to lose a little bit of patience.”

“I'm speaking broadly here, not everyone in the media had this reaction but left-leaning publications that were previously team Harry and Meghan no matter what were expressing criticism.”

“Jimmy Kimmel went so far as to create a whole illustrated book about Harry and his frostbitten parts - that was incredible in terms of mockery.”

“Stephen Colbert has Harry on his sofa and there were moments where he was sending up the Royal Family, I don't think Harry realised that he was the butt of a joke.”

“I think that really is just in response to the fact that Harry and Meghan have told this story so many times. There are a lot of problems that they raised that the average person simply can't relate to.”