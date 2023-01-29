Spotify, Netflix planning to ‘stretch’ Prince Harry thin with more demands

File Footage

Spotify and Netflix are reportedly in line to demand ‘even more bombshells’ since Spare overtook social media.



According to a report by the Daily Star Perez Hilton made this admission.

Hilton warned, “I think going forward their partner will be much more demanding and making sure that they don’t release boring content, which I’m sure is what they want to be releasing — boring content, safe content.”



After all, “Harry knows the media is a game and he is an active, willing participant that needs to keep feeding the machine.”

“Or else, he won’t be able to keep making the money he wants to make.”

This is especially true considering, “The number one main reason Prince Harry has done everything over the last 12 months is for money. And he has not once — not a single time — acknowledged that. And it reveals a real sour taste in my mouth.”