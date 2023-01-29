‘Even US snowflakes’ dislike Prince Harry and prefer Camilla who ‘destroyed’ Diana’s marriage

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slated to be demonized worse then the mistress who destroyed Princess Diana’s marriage.
Royal author Amanda Platell made this claim in her brand-new piece for the Daily Mail.
Platell believes, Newsweek’s poll about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s popularity showcased such a collapse that “Meghan is now less liked in the States than Queen Camilla.”
This is believed to be “a devastating verdict given that Americans canonised Princess Diana and demonised the mistress who destroyed her marriage.”
“But it gets even worse. Not only is Meghan more likely to be viewed negatively than positively today by other women, the couple’s approval rating has fallen among the 18 to 24 year-olds to whom they most pander. Even snowflakes don’t like people who freeze out their own families.”
