Meghan Markle, Prince Harry let go of top Archewell execs amid ‘Spare’ fallout

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have parted ways with top execs at Archewell, including some who played a major role in some of their biggest projects last year, like the Netflix docuseries.

According to Variety, the Oscar-winning producer Ben Browning, who worked on the Sussexes’ headline-making Netflix show Harry & Meghan as the head of internal content at Archewell Productions, will no longer work for them after his contract expires soon.

A reason for Browning’s contract not being renewed has not been revealed yet.

Browning is not the only top exec set to leave Archewell this year; the marketing campaign lead for Harry & Meghan, Meghan’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, and Harry’s memoir Spare, Fara Taylor, is also set to ‘transition out of her role’.

Commenting on the exits, Prince Harry and Meghan’s press secretary Ashley Hansen said: “Ben and Fara have been integral to the creation and execution of many critically and commercially acclaimed projects during their tenure.”

“They have expertly delivered content and campaigns that have exceeded expectations and made their mark within the cultural zeitgeist,” Hansen added.

It is pertinent to mention that Hansen’s own team has also made some new hires, including Miranda Bardot as global communications and press secretary, and Maren Thomas as manager of communications.

The shakeup at Archewell comes as Prince Harry and Meghan take more control of the organisation after Archewell president Mandana Dayani quit late last year.