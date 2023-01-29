King Charles III coronation: Hundreds come forward to perform historic roles

Hundreds of people are coming forward to claim a role in the coronation of King Charles after a committee, set up by the government, opened applications up to those who believe they have a hereditary or historic right to carry out ceremonial roles during the event in May.



The cabinet office has told Sky News they've had a very good response with hundreds filling in forms to perform historic roles. Based on examples from past coronation claims, that could include the right to give the new King a glove or a towel during the service.

Catherine Pepinster, author of Defenders of the Faith: The British Monarchy, Religion and the Next Coronation, said: "They perhaps could have had a ballot and people could have applied and said 'I would like to carry the royal standard and hand over the King's glove for his moment when he wears that for holding the sceptre."

King Charles III's coronation set to be three-day spectacle of 'ceremonial, celebratory and community events. Buckingham Palace has shared details of the historic event.