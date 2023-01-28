Katharine McPhee is interested in having more children with David Foster

Katharine McPhee recently discussed her family plans with her husband David Foster and said that they would both like to have more children because she enjoys being a mother, according to Fox News.



Katharine revealed that she is interested in having another child after she welcomed her first child, son Rennie, in February 2021; however, she added that she is not in a crazy rush to do so. She added that she loves being a mother.

Katharine said, "I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see. We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it."

Katharine also talked about Rennie's musical talents, "So far, I would say his singing isn't his strong suit. I mean, he's under 2, so I'm not trying to be too critical here."

Katharine met David in 2006 when she was a contestant on American Idol and the duo got married in 2019. Rennie is the sixth child for Foster and the first for McPhee.