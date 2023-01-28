Henry Cavill flirtatiously holds girlfriend Natalie Viscuso's hands as they head out for a cosy date

Henry Cavill playfully holds the hands of girlfriend Natalie Viscuso as they head out for a cosy dinner date.

On Friday, January 27, Henry Cavill and his business executive girlfriend Natalie Viscusco were spotted heading out to dine in at celebrity hotspot Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.

The couple complemented each other in all-black ensembles as they strolled together hand-in-hand following the meal, as per Daily Mail.

The Man of Steel actor looked swell in a black sweater which he teamed with matching trousers and plain dress shoes.

Meanwhile, Natalie, 32, cut a stylish figure in a similar outfit as her beau, and added a chunky belt at her svelte waist.

The couple confirmed their relationship back in May 2021 on Instagram.



