Marie Kondo reveals why she has ‘given up’ on keeping home tidy

Marie Kondo has recently explained why she’s “given up” on “tidying up” after giving birth to three children.



Speaking to The Washington Post, the decluttering expert, who delivered third child in 2021, revealed that she had begun to “embrace the mess” and put “decluttering on the back burner”.

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life,” said Marie.

She continued, “Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times.”

“I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realise what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home,” she added.

Marie Kondo’s latest book Marie Kondo Kurashi at Home: How to Organise Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life is based on the Japanese concept of kurashi, or “way of life”.

In this book, Marie wrote that with three children, “messiness may be her new way of life, at least for now”.

“I will keep looking inward to make sure I am leading my own kurashi,” she remarked.

For the unversed, Marie Kondo rose to fame with her decluttering and organisation skills as well as unique tidying technique called the KonMari Method.

In this method, it’s important to “separate personal items into categories”, first beginning with clothes, then books, papers, miscellaneous items, and sentimental items.