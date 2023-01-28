Prince Harry 'completely bestowed' by his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's expressions in their six-part Netflix series was weighed in on by the expert.
A body language expert however believed that the Duchess of Sussex appeared to “run the whole show” as Harry looked “completely besotted" by his wife.
Dr Louis Mahler appeared on The Morning Show to share: “Side by side, I see a man completely besotted by her, madly in love. And I see a woman who plays that up.”
"I see a woman who does a lot of breathiness, a lot of breathiness... since she talked about 'We were in a tent and there was an elephant rustling in the bushes, and he said he'd protect me',” the expert continued.
“Sorry but if there is an elephant in the bush nobody is going to protect you!" she added.
The expert said that the Suits alum described the couple’s love story "very theatrically".
David Beckham shared several clips and photos from Pizza night with family and friends, however, one caught the...
Reynolds and McElhenney even hosted King Charles at the club´s modest Racecourse Ground in December as part of the...
Madonna's biopic, set to star Julia Garner, not moving forward because of her ‘circus antics’ on social media,...
Rita Ora says that she is becoming more 'honest' in her music, 'I'm so excited to share my story with everyone'
Shakira all set to drop new track on 2nd February which marks her, ex Gerard Pique's birthday
Co-produced by Jennifer Lopez, 'Shotgun Wedding' features Josh Duhamel as bride and groom on their destination wedding...