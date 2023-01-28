‘Englishman’ David Beckham trolled for making glaring grammatical errors in Instagram Story

David Beckham and Tom Brady reunited for a joint pizza part with their kids on Thursday night, January 26, 2023.

The former footballer, 47, shared glimpses of the party on his Instagram Story as the duo gathered at Miami Slice Pizza where their kids jumped into action.

Throughout the night, David shared several clips of his 17-year-old son, Cruz, making a pie from scratch. The teen singer was a natural as he expertly spread red pizza sauce onto the pie and sliding it into the oven. Proud dad David gushed over his son, pointing out how happy he looked while baking, via Page Six.

Moreover, Beckham also shared an adorable photo of himself with daughter Harper, 11, along with Brady sitting with his daughter Vivian, 10, as they smiled proudly at the camera.

“Daddy’s [sic] and there [sic] daughters,” David captioned the sweet snap before adding, “Family night @tombrady.”

However, Grammar nazis were quick to pick up on Beckham's spelling errors.

“I love David Beckham so much but the Englishman does not know grammar,” wrote one user.

Under the tweet, another replied, “David Beckham should get a Grammarly app”

Another user quipped, “I think David Beckham has forgot English after returning from Qatar World cup”

“the English football legend is failing at 'English' - welcome to 2023,” lamented another.

One Twitter user took the opportunity to compare Pakistani crickters, who are often trolled for their English proficiency.



