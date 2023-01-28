Rita Ora says bridal gown in 'You Only Love Me' video 'Not' her actual wedding gown with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has rejected the rumours that the her actual bridal gown in marriage to Taika Waititi was the same she wore in the music video of You Only Love Me.

On Friday, January 27, Rita Ora appeared on The One Show to talk about her latest single You Only Love Me, and that she is becoming more "honest" in her music.

The music video features Rita as a bride getting ready for her wedding by donning a white gown and a veil.

As per Daily Mail, however, the 32-year-old singer quashed the rumours on the show that the bridal gown was her actual wedding dress, after she formally confirmed her wedding with Taika Waititi.

When Alex Jones asked the Follow Me singer, she replied, "No it wasn't actually the one that I wore!"

She continued, "It was fun to do a spin because it was my version of my inspirations - Edward Scissorhands, Heathers, Bridezilla - I've always wanted to play that character."

"I guess it's just way more honest. For example, this record has Taika's voice in it so I've been very open in bringing a lot of my personal life to this record and the music does the talking," she added.

Rita further spoke of her personal life influencing her music, "As you see the release come out, you'll see the story come out!"

"This is a real new era for me and I'm so excited to share my story with everyone," the Fifty Shades actress concluded.

Check out the music video:







