Prince Harry branded ‘critical complainer’: ‘Not a great brand identity’

Prince Harry is being urged to quickly re think the entire Sussex brand identity after it’s become ‘exclusively associated with criticism.



Pauline Maclaran, Professor of Marketing at the Royal Holloway University of London made this revelation.

Her admissions have been made to Express UK and started by warning about longstanding complications resulting from Prince Harry’s memoir.

She claimed that his branding is now permanently associated with “critiquing and trashing the royals” and “That's not a very good position going into the future.”

“The Netflix documentary series and Harry's book - it is very hard to see how they tie in with the aims of the Archewell Foundation, which are to inspire, unite communities and generally focus on compassion.”

“The criticisms towards the Royal Family could be quite damaging because what you saw from the docu-series and now Harry's book, which seems like he is portraying himself as the victim, his identity is tied in with critiquing.’

Before concluding, Ms Maclaran also warned, “Any brand identity they have at the moment is very much critiquing and trashing the royals. That's not a very good position going into the future. Archewell is completely lost in this.”