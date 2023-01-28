Claire Foy reflects on her ‘surprise’ return in ‘The Crown’ season 5

File footage

Claire Foy got candid about her return to the iconic role of Queen Elizabeth II in the latest fifth season of Netflix hit drama series The Crown.

Foy gave fans some insight into her decision to make a surprise cameo to the acclaimed royal drama series in season five.

The Women Talking actress, 38, appears in a flashback scene that opens the fifth series, showing the late Queen’s visit to Clydebank in 1953 to launch the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Foy, during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, revealed that she decided to step into the role again because of her love for Imelda Staunton.

“I went back and did it again because it is a lovely thing to do and I really love Imelda,” she explained to Norton and the audience. “I think she is amazing.”

Foy portrayed young Queen Elizabeth II for the first two seasons of the Netflix show, based on the lives of the royals during her 70-year reign.

After Foy, Olivia Colman next played the British monarch for seasons three and four. She was then succeeded by Imelda Staunton in season five, who will continue the role for its sixth and final outing later this year.

The Crown season six production is under way, with scenes being filmed at Winchester Cathedral.