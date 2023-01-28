Meghan Markle accused of ‘virtue signaling barren harridans’ who should ‘burn alive’

File Footage

Experts and journalists have rushed to Meghan Markle’s defense and pointed out how she’s always accused of anti-royal propaganda, including, putting ‘Princess Charlotte’s life at risk’ as well as ‘virtue signaling’.



This claim has been made by sociologist Zeynep Tufekci, in her most recent opinion piece for the New York Times.

There, she started by writing, “When Kate was seen holding her pregnancy bump The Daily Mail said she did so ‘tenderly’. When Meghan did that, it was described as an act of vanity and ‘virtue signaling’ that implied ‘the rest of us barren harridans deserve to burn alive in our cars’.”

Back in 2019, and “most insidiously, Meghan has been portrayed as a threat to other royal family members, even the children.”

“The Daily Express claimed that Meghan may have put ‘Princess Charlotte’s life at risk’. How? By including at her wedding lilies of the valley, which shouldn’t be ingested; however, they were also used at the weddings of Kate and Princess Eugenie without disapprobation.”