Royal Family’s ‘double standard’ towards Meghan Markle is ‘palpable’

King Charles’ camaraderie with the tabloid press is being ridiculed.
This claim has been made by sociologist Zeynep Tufekci, in her most recent opinion piece for the New York Times.
There, she started by writing, “What could Charles and Camilla think they are conveying by maintaining a camaraderie with a tabloid press that has behaved so noxiously to members of their own family, with articles that have been so ugly, and even racist?”
“For years, royals have had to fend off tabloid attacks. But the vitriol that has been applied to Meghan, and the double standard to which she has been subjected, is palpable.”
“Once, after avocado toast was served at a lunch she hosted, The Daily Mail ran a story with the headline ‘How Meghan’s Favourite Avocado Snack — Beloved of All Millennials — Is Fuelling Human Rights Abuses, Drought and Murder’.”
“The Daily Express similarly proclaimed, ‘Meghan Markle’s Beloved Avocado Linked to Human Rights Abuse and Drought, Millennial Shame’. The same tabloids ran approving stories associating Prince William and Princess Kate with avocados, with no mention of human rights abuses.”
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes first sparked dating rumours on November 30, 2022, after photos of the duo surfaced in a...
Eddie Murphy breaks down intentions to return to acting with a comedy centered comeback
'King Charles will pretend Meghan and Harry don't exist'
Sales of Prince Harry's book likely to go up after French model praises 'Spare'
King Charles not removing Harry and Meghan's titles as he doesn't want to provoke them: Expert
King Charles kicking Andrew out of Buckingham Palace over new memoir?.