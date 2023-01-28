Eddie Murphy breaks down the future of standup comedy: ‘It’s a whole different world’

Well-known comedian and actor Eddie Murphy has just dished over his plans for a comeback.

Murphy weighed in on everything, during his interview with Complex.

There, the Grammy award-winning actor even touched on the future of comedy in films, as well as the ‘changed dynamic’.

For those unversed, Murphy has two projects lined up and, while promoting one of them, he claimed, “There are two other films that I’m supposed to do. And then I’m going to try to get some new material in and see if I could still do stand-up.”

Mainly because “[It’s a] whole different world since the pandemic.”

Before concluding he even touched on the differences between 90’s humor as well as today’s climate and made it clear, “Most romantic comedies don’t have an edge to them.”

It’s also no secret that the current political climate has made many older jokes obsolete, or insensitive, hence, “[You People] had this edge because of this racial conversation. And I thought that made it unique.”