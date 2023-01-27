Phoebe Waller-Bridge reflects on her role in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is all set to treat the audience with her never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming, much-awaited movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The Fleabag star, 37, will be playing Indy's wayward goddaughter Helena in the upcoming installment of the popular franchise.

Phoebe candidly shared that her character is "mysterious but charming" and, while coming across as "the girl next door, she's also "a grifter."

The British actress said, "It's a dream come true to appear in an Indiana Jones movie — and to work alongside Harrison Ford. It was a very easy part to say yes to."

Phoebe further shared, "making the film was everything I could have hoped for, with a chance to work on my own stunts and action sequences."

"If the script said throw yourself on to the back of a vehicle, I threw myself on to the back of a vehicle!" she added.

James Mangold's directorial stars Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones and Mads Mikkelsen in pivotal roles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit the theaters on June 30, 2023.