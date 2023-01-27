Tobey Maguire reflects ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ cameo, ‘I said finally!’

File footage

Tobey Maguire reflected on his highly-praised cameo in the Spider-Man: No Way Home.



However, since the film’s released, fans began speculating whether Tobey will reprise his iconic role in the MCU’s ‘multiverse’ movies and the Babylon actor has just dropped some hints.

Tobey, in his latest interview, has revealed that he’s more eager to return for the fifth Spider Man movie after No Way Home.

Reflecting on his epic cameo, the Great Gatsby star, 47, said, “When they called initially, I was like finally!” he said of his return (via Marvel).

“I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, ‘What will this look like and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!” It’s fun and exciting.'”

Tobey continued, “I love these films and I love all of the different series,” adding that “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

Tobey also said putting his old Spider-Man costume back on for No Way Home felt like going home again. “The suit can definitely be a challenge at time when you’ve got to get into the full thing,” he added.

“But then, once you’re comfortable, there is something fun about it. As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more… You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly.”