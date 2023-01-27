Gigi Hadid joins Tan France on season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’

File footage

Gigi Hadid will be taking to the judge’s spot as she has joined Tan France on season two of Netflix’s reality series Next In Fashion as a co-host and a judge.



The runway queen, 27, has replaced Alexa Chung as the judge on the hit fashion designing competition.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Gigi wrote, “So excited to join @tanfrance and share that Next in Fashion is coming to Netflix on March 3rd !!”

“We had the most special and fun time with these designers and can’t wait for you to meet them!” the model added.

Gigi also received warm welcome from the show runners, proclaiming that she “has an actual job to do, you’re not just here to look gorgeous,” as Gigi glamorously entered the runway in a shoulder-padded pant suit patterned with fluorescent imagery.

Next In Fashion season 2 will continue the premise of its first season, following 12 talented designers as they compete to become fashion’s next big thing.

Next In Fashion premieres March 3 on Netflix.