Emily Ratajkowski says paparazzi have made it 'really hard' for her to casually date

Emily Ratajkowski discussed how paparazzi have ruined "casual dating" for her ever since she parted ways with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard.



On her High Low podcast, the model said being photographed on the dates has “screwed up” the natural process of getting to know her dates.

Ratajkowski, who has been linked with Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, Jack Greer and Eric André, after her divorce, said, "It feels pretty weird to be watched."

She went on to dish how uncomfortable she gets when her private moments with her dates are sabotaged by paparazzi clicking pictures of her and sharing them on internet.

"It's also been tough because I've been trying to casually date and not get booed up, not get cuffed up, and it's been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I'm seeing because I don't necessarily want to know when they're going on another date,” she said.

The Victoria Secret model continued, “It's been really hard, because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows, so the other guys I'm dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult, because of course they're like, 'Oh, didn't talk to her last night,' and then you know, there's pictures of me out to dinner with someone else.”

"It sucks, and it really makes it hard also, to get to know someone without those kinds of things,” she further said. “They know exactly where I'm at even with things that I don't necessarily want to share, and they don't necessarily want to know.”

The My Body author added, "So, that's been a whole other aspect of just trying to keep things casual and also be cognizant of people's feelings, and that's been kind of tricky to navigate."

Ratajkowski said she is not looking for a serious relationship and just enjoy dating, which has been an anxiety-inducing experience for the mother-of-one since divorce.

However, she shared that despite the challenges, she is going to live her life on her own rules doing what makes her happy.