Annu Kapoor shifted to hospital after complaining about chest pain

Annu Kapoor starred in film '7 Khoon Maaf'

Annu Kapoor was immediately shifted to the hospital as he complained about a severe chest pain.

Annu was shifted to the Ganga Ram Hospital located in Delhi for a quick check-up.

According to the statement release by the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the actor's condition is now stable and he is recovering well in the hospital's Cardiology department.

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital stated: "Mr Kapoor was admitted for chest problem. He is admitted under Dr. Sushant Wattal in cardiology. He is currently stable and recovering."

The 66-years old actor has been a prominent personality in the Hindi film industry as he has played some spectacular roles in films like; Vicky Donor and Dream Girl with Auyshmann Khurrana.

He was also part of the film Raincoat that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles.

Annu Kapoor also played a role in Priyanka Chopra's hit film 7 Khoon Maaf, reports IndiaToday.