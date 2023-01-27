Netflix confirms renewal of 'The Recruit' for season 2: Details inside

Netflix has officially confirmed the renewal of its spy thriller series The Recruit on Thursday.
Alex Hawley, the creator of the series in his statement which was shared on Tudum said that "I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of ‘The Recruit’."
He further said that "Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to “11” in Season Two."
Centineo, who will also return as an executive producer in the series said that "I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all."
The Recruit debuted on Netflix on December 16, 2022, and received good reviews from the audience.
