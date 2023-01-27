Meghan and Harry's friend showers praises on Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were doomed from the very beginning, said the couple's friend and author Omid Scobie while speaking as a guest on an independent news platform.
The author of Finding Freedom r Scobie said that most things within the royal institution have "rarely ever moved forward" and that Meghan's existence alone has "changed the waters around her".
Comparing late Queen Elizabeth with Meghan, he said, "She [the Queen] represented the constancy... she was figure that was always there and she was, there was no threatening nature within that.
He added, "Se was apolitical, she was unifying, there was nothing polarising about the Queen in a way that, to the majority, should we say Meghan's mere presence completely changed that for so many people."
Omid Scobie said, "Meghan was doomed, in many ways, regardless of whether she was a nice person or a bad one, I think it was irrelevant."
Royal family shares new details about King Charles III coronation
Counter-terrorism officer Bruce Riedel says "Prince Harry can make a case for security protection" in the US
Anupam Kher feels proud regardless of his film not being nominated for Oscars
Meghan Markle was afraid that "the stories would come out" after "there were a lot of porky pies "
Pathaan tops the box office with insane collections worldwide
Kylie Jenner pays tribute to vintage Hollywood as she walks the red carpet of Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Show