Meghan Markle desperate to ‘keep her head down’ while Prince Harry flexes Spare

File Footage

Meghan Markle is desperately trying to “keep her head down” and is avoiding the camera so she can let Prince Harry take center stage.



An inside source brought this claim to light during their interview with Us Weekly.

The source started by saying, “Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead.”



At this point though, Meghan Markle is “happy to let Harry take center stage” and per the insider, “He’s flying all over the place to promote Spare but most of the time he’s returning home to Montecito and not staying out of town very often because he wants to be with the kids.”