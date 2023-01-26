Pathaan breaks records! Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer collects 106 crores globally on day one

Pathaan tops the box office with insane collections worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on big screen has won hearts, and also digits at the box office. Pathaan sees remarkable growth with a collection of 106 crores globally on first day of release.

Khan’s comeback has revived the box office. The film collected 57 crore on Wednesday through Indian cinemas and worldwide it has collected more than 106 crores. Khan has broken records of his films that were released before COVID-19.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the insights on Twitter saying, "PATHAAN’: ₹ 106 CR *GROSS* ON DAY 1 WORLDWIDE… #Pathaan demolishes #Worldwide opening day records for #Hindi films… #India + #Overseas *Gross* BOC on *Day 1* is ₹ 106 cr. PHENOMENAL."

In another tweet he shared the collections film has made across the world.



