Prince Andrew unlikely to regain his reputation even after Ghislaine Maxwell's claims

Prince Andrew, who's making all his efforts to regain his lost royal status, does not seem to succeed in his bid to persuade King Charles to accept his request.
Ghislaine Maxwell, in an interview from her jail cell in Florida, has allegedly tried to help the Duke of York as she claimed that the photo of Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre with her is not real.
Some critics and social media users think that Maxwell made last ditch effort to save the Duke of York from public outrage. The disgrace socialite's interview comes when Andrew is reportedly looking to reverse the settlement he made with Giuffre.
On the other hands, Andrew is also leaving no stone unturned to get his royal status back and has reportedly appealed his elder brother King Charles III to restore his HRH title.
However, some royal fans and critics still believe that King Charles won't restore Andrew's royal status anytime soon as it could bring further damage to the monarchy and royal family.
Giuffre has recently dropped a separate long-standing sexual abuse claim against lawyer Alan Dershowitz saying she may have made a “mistake”.
Piers Morgan recently expressed his views about having a face-to-face discussion with Prince Harry
Nia Long talks about Eddie Murphy and ‘black movies’ remarks on The Daily Show
YouTuber ThatUmbrellaGuy said Warner Bros. has decided to shelve 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise
Prince Andrew has reportedly been ‘thrown out’ of Buckingham Palace as per the orders of King Charles
Sarah Michelle Gellar talks about providing a safe environment on the set of Wolf Pack
Sharon Stone shares how some male stars were misogynistic on the movie sets